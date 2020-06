Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 15:07 Hits: 3

Women's music is music written by, for and about women (and, more often than not, women who love women). Our starter kit includes music by Cris Williamson, Ferron, Toshi Reagan, Ani DiFranco and more.

(Image credit: Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/17/877383217/love-in-abundance-a-guide-to-womens-music?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music