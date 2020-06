Articles

Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020

Canadian singer Colter Wall will put out self-produced album, "Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs," from La Honda Records/Thirty Tigers on Aug. 28. Wall and his band put down 10 new songs at Yellow Dog Studios in Texas. From his previous recording sessions with Dave Cobb at the helm, Wall began to take in what it meant to produce a record....

