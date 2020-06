Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 18 June 2020 08:00 Hits: 7

While colonial-era statues are being torn down in the UK and Belgium, some Eastern European countries have already banished communist-era monuments to isolated parks. Are there better ways to deal with canceled "heroes"?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-should-be-done-with-controversial-monuments/a-53846085?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf