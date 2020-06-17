The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Twisted Pine opts for Right Now

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

- Twisted Pine, once a straightforward, Boston-based bluegrass act, will expand its musical horizons with more of a string band sound on their new album, "Right Now," coming Aug. 14. The first single is "Don't Come Over Tonight." "You could call it, 'neo-folk indie soul avant jazz jam grass-icana' but that doesn't quite roll off the tongue," said Twisted Pine bassist Chris Sartori. The group also includes Dan Bui on mandolin, Kathleen Parks vocals and flutist Anh Phung....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11222

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version