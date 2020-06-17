Twisted Pine opts for Right Now

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 10:08 Hits: 3

- Twisted Pine, once a straightforward, Boston-based bluegrass act, will expand its musical horizons with more of a string band sound on their new album, "Right Now," coming Aug. 14. The first single is "Don't Come Over Tonight." "You could call it, 'neo-folk indie soul avant jazz jam grass-icana' but that doesn't quite roll off the tongue," said Twisted Pine bassist Chris Sartori. The group also includes Dan Bui on mandolin, Kathleen Parks vocals and flutist Anh Phung....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11222