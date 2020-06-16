Americana Music Association Announces 2020 Honors Awards Nominees

Articles

The Americana Music Association has revealed the nominees for its 19th annual Americana Honors & Awards featuring Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Our Native Daughters, the late John Prine, Nathaniel Rateliff, Tanya Tucker, Yola and more. Please see below for a full list of nominations in each category.

This year, the association has decided to further highlight the wide breadth of exemplary talent in the Americana music community by expanding its award categories to include five nominations instead of four, with the exception of “Song of the Year” totaling six due to a nomination tie.

19th Annual Americana Honors & Awards Nominees:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

And It’s Still Alright – Nathaniel Rateliff, Produced by James Barone, Patrick Meese and Nathaniel Rateliff

Country Squire – Tyler Childers, Produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson

The Highwomen – The Highwomen, Produced by Dave Cobb

Jaime – Brittany Howard, Produced by Brittany Howard

While I’m Livin’ – Tanya Tucker, Produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

John Prine

Tanya Tucker

Yola

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Black Pumas

Drive-By Truckers

The Highwomen

Buddy & Julie Miller

Our Native Daughters

EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR:

Black Pumas

Katie Pruitt

Aubrie Sellers

Billy Strings

Kelsey Waldon

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR:

Ellen Angelico

Annie Clements

Brittany Haas

Zachariah Hickman

Rich Hinman

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff, Written by Nathaniel Rateliff

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker, Written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker

“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen, Written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna

“My Love Will Not Change,” Aubrie Sellers featuring Steve Earle, Written by Billy Burnette and Shawn Camp

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, Written by Brittany Howard

“Thoughts and Prayers,” Drive-By Truckers, Written by Patterson Hood

The winners of each category will be announced during the Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Ticketing information will be announced as plans unfold. With that said, the health and safety of the Americana music community is the association’s utmost concern, and the event organizers will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely while following all national, state and local guidelines as they approach the scheduled ceremony date.

Every year, the Americana Music Association honors distinguished members of the music community with six member-voted annual awards. Described by Emmylou Harris as “the shining star of Nashville and music everywhere,” the Americana Honors & Awards has been broadcast in years past on CMT, Austin City Limits via PBS, AXS TV and via SiriusXM Radio, BBC2, WMOT, WRLT, WSM, Voice of America and NPRMusic.com — with the awards show being the most-streamed music event on NPRMusic.com for four consecutive years.

For almost two decades, the prestigious ceremony has celebrated pioneering mainstays and trailblazing newcomers, while featuring unforgettable moments in musical history including Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash’s last live performance together, as well as offering show-stopping appearances by k.d. lang, Van Morrison, Mavis Staples, Bob Weir, Buddy Guy, George Strait, Don Henley, Bonnie Raitt, Gregg Allman, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, Alabama Shakes, Solomon Burke, Rosanne Cash, the late Dr. John with Dan Auerbach, Irma Thomas, Levon Helm, Robert Plant and many more.

The Americana Honors & Awards usually serves as the centerpiece of AMERICANAFEST week. Due to COVID-19, in lieu of the association hosting its annual music festival and conference this fall, the recently announced Americana Music Association Foundation (AMAF) will be presenting its first initiative with details to be revealed in the coming days.

