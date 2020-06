Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 09:27 Hits: 3

Live From Here, a live radio variety show hosted by mandolinist Chris Thile, will end its run, a victim of COVID-19. The show hosted music and comedy on a weekly basis. "Live from Here has always been about bringing people together. It has been a joy to connect with you in person, on the radio, and online," the show tweeted today. "However, as...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11223