Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 09:27 Hits: 4

The International Bluegrass Music Association announced today that this year's IBMA World of Bluegrass will take place virtually due to COVID-19. The planned conference, showcases, awards and festival performances will be presented as an online experience Sept. 28-Oct. 3, with the possibility of extending event content beyond those dates....

