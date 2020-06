Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 05:04 Hits: 5

‘The Lonely Hunter’ is the third track released from The Wine of Youth, the new album by San Diego-based singer-songwriter Zach Phillips. Based around a simple repeating guitar motif, Phillips weaves some sublime vocal melodies that rise and fall, circling those exquisite guitar notes and the subtle rhythm section. Lovely stuff. “The Wine of Youth” is …

