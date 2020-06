Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Try to stay calm out there all you true country and Western fans. But the rumors are true. Colter Wall has a new record on the way called 'Western Swing & Waltzes and Other Punchy Songs.' The album marks a slight change in approach, but the same Cowboy & Western music.

