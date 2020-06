Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 10:25 Hits: 6

Fashion and travel social media influencers have used the global shutdown to take stock, devise new ways to better communicate with their followers – and make big plans for when the world gets back to normal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-s-social-influencers-find-ways-to-get-around-coronavirus-crisis/a-53825107?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf