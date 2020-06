Articles

AmericanaFest has been officially cancelled for 2020. But the crown jewel of the event---the Americana Music Awards---will move forward at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, September 16th as scheduled. Nominees in the six respective categories have been announced.

