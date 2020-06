Articles

"Queer punk" might be redundant if making over-the-top statements at the top of your lungs isn't precisely what makes punk "punk" and queer "queer." Here's a guide to the genre's history and legacy.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jealous Butcher Records)

