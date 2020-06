Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 14:45 Hits: 3

Up until now, aside from a song here or a song there, The Mavericks have entertained mostly in the English language. That is what will make their upcoming album 'En Español' unique not just for the Mavericks, but a rarity for the greater country music community.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/the-mavericks-ready-spanish-language-album-en-espanol/