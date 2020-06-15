Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 15:25 Hits: 3

Minutes ago, the Americana Music Association released its list of nominees for this year’s Honors and Awards. It’s a big year for Brandi Carlile, with her own nomination for artist of the year, her nods as a member of the Highwomen and nominations for Tanya Tucker’s “While I’m Livin'” which she co-produced with Shooter Jennings. The association’s announcement: Album of…

Read more

The post Just in – American Music Association Honors and Awards Nominees appeared first on Americana One.

Read more http://sun209.com/just-in-american-music-association-honors-and-awards-nominees/