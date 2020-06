Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 13:35 Hits: 4

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests, a social media campaign devoted to coronavirus misinformation is taking a new direction as celebrities hand over their Instagram accounts to political activists.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/from-covid-19-to-black-lives-matter-passthemic-campaign-shifts-focus/a-53812429?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf