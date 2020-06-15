Hank Jr.'s daughter killed in crash

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

Katherine Williams-Dunning, the 27-year-old daughter of Hank Williams Jr., was killed Saturday night in a car crash. Williams-Dunning was driving an SUV, which was towing a boat. The car crossed the highway median and rolled over before stopping on the shoulder. Williams-Dunning died in the crash, while her husband Tyler Dunning, 29, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Williams-Dunning was the daughter of Hank Jr. and his third wife, Mary Jane Thomas....

