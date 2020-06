Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 17:36 Hits: 3

John Prine fans can expect new songs from the songwriter in the future, but last things first, the very final song John Prine ever recorded called "I Remember Everything" has been released via Prine's label Oh By Records, along with video of Prine performing and recording the song.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/john-prines-last-recorded-song-i-remember-everything/