Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 22:40 Hits: 6

Lady A may have changed its name on Thursday from Lady Antebellum, but apparently the move by the country band has angered a Seattle blues singer, who has gone by the name Lady A for decades, according to Rolling Stone. Lady Antebellum changed its name following the discussion about race relations in the U.S. in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11216