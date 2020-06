Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 10:01 Hits: 7

A new song from the late John Prine, "I Remember Everything," was surprisingly released on Thursday at the end of a fundraising tribute concert Prine died on April 7 at 73 from COVID-19. Written by Prine and his longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin, the song was recorded last year in Prine's living room with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb and engineer Gena Johnson....

