Morris unveils two new songs

Category: Art/Music Hits: 7

Maren Morris debuted two new songs today, "Just for Now" and "Takes Two." Morris recorded both songs during sessions for her "HERO" CD, which came out last year. Morris wrote "Just Now" with her husband Ryan Hurd and collaborator Busbee, who died last year. Morris penned "Takes Two" with Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin, with whom she wrote the single "GIRL." Morris had planned to tour this summer, but plans were shelved due to COVID-19....

