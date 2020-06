Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 08:32 Hits: 10

Mary Chapin Carpenter's new album, "The Dirt And The Stars," will be released Aug. 7 on Lambent Light Records via Thirty Tigers). The title track was released today. Produced by Ethan Johns (Ray LaMontagne, Paul McCartney, Kings of Leon) and recorded entirely live at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Bath, England, Carpenter wrote the songs at her rural Virginia farmhouse....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11214