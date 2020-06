Articles

In a recent op/ed, Guyton spelled out numerous frustrations she's experienced, but one of the most shocking revelations of the article was not on the systemic racism she's suffered from in the country music industry, it was how she was snubbed by her fellow women in the genre.

