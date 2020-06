Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 16:46 Hits: 6

In his first major interview in years, Dylan talks toabout his new album, Little Richard and which Rolling Stones songs he wishes he'd written

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/bob-dylan-new-york-times-interview-things-we-learned-1014061/