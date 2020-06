Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 17:48 Hits: 7

Springsteen has released a solo acoustic show he played at Sweden's Hovet arena featuring rarities like "Walk Like a Man," "Downbound Train" and "Across the Border"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/hear-bruce-springsteen-perform-reason-to-believe-on-stockholm-2005-live-album-1014290/