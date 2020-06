Articles

Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, Vince Gill and Jason Isbell will be among the musicians participating tonight in Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. eastern across multiple platforms, including Prine's YouTube and Facebook channels plus Twitch. Prine died of COVID-19 on April 7 at 73....

