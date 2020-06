Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 15:01 Hits: 4

Texas-based Southern rock band Whiskey Myers is set to launch their own personally-curated festival and annual gathering for their fans called the Firewater Festival, and they have just announced the inaugural lineup. The event has been cleared by state and local officials to move forward.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/whiskey-myers-curated-firewater-festival-announces-lineup/