Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 12:41 Hits: 1

Join us this week as Jorma Kaukonen performs his 11th FREE solo Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch this coming Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m. EDT. Week after week Jorma brings wonder to his audiences reminiscing both in song and with stories about his music, his heroes and the history of his career.

Keeping safe from the virus, carefully monitoring his familiy’s activities on the beautiful grounds of the Fur Peace Ranch Jorma reveals gems of traditional songs along with his poignant instrumentals and his meaningful songs.

Go to the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube Channel and subscribe! Please set your notifications “on” to receive the actual link to watch the show or alternatively go to his YouTube channel shortly before 8 p.m. every Saturday and type in Jorma’s name. Jorma Kaukonen, he’s the only one!

Jorma Kaukonen

Hot Tuna

Fur Peace Ranch

Jack Casady

The post Jorma Kaukonen’s Quarantine Concert #11 appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/jorma-kaukonens-quarantine-concert-11/