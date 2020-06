Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

These music makers have wildly different relationships with genre and cultural conventions. They don't look or sound alike or share the same aims or aspirations. That's the point.

(Image credit: Michelle Lotker/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/11/865541958/a-not-at-all-exhaustive-lgbtqia-country-playlist?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music