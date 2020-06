Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020

The popular country music trio announced the switch on Thursday morning on social media, saying that calls for racial justice over the past several weeks have revealed their "blindspots."

(Image credit: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

