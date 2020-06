Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 20:37 Hits: 2

Lady Antebellum has changed its name to Lady A in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd and protests in the U.S. about the treatment of African-Americans. The trio of Hillary Scott, Dave Haywood and Charles Kelly made the announcement via social media. The reaction on Twitter was mixed. The decision comes a day after NASCAR banned the use of confederate flags at its races....

