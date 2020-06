Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 20:37 Hits: 3

The AMERICANAFEST will be canceled this September, another victim of COVID-19, the Americana Music Association announced today. However, the AMA will hold its annual awards show from the Ryman on Sept. 16 with nominees announced this coming Monday, June 15. The organization also teased special events coming this fall in a press release....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11207