Stagecoach fest gets canceled

The Stagecoach country music festival and its sister Coachella music festivals were canceled for this year, by the health officer of Riverside County, California. The cancellation order by Dr. Cameron Kasier was "a result of the worldwide epidemic of COVID-19 disease....Riverside County has 9,950 confirmed cases and 365 deaths." The festivals had been postponed from April until Oct. 23-25. Performers included Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church as headliners....

