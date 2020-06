Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 21:27 Hits: 4

George Floyd, whose death sparked nationwide protests, was a rapper in Houston earlier in his life. NPR's David Greene speaks with Floyd's former collaborators about his musical past.

(Image credit: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/10/874334270/houstons-hip-hop-scene-remembers-george-floyd?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music