Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 04:11 Hits: 5

A retro vibe is the order of the day with the spoken word approach from Kelley Swindall on her new single ‘You Can Call Me Darlin’ If You Want’, the title-track from her new album due out in 2020. The song hits its stride with the perfectly formed country-soul chorus and some nice harmonica playing. …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/06/11/new-music-kelley-swindall-you-can-call-me-darlin-if-you-want/