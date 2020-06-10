Articles

Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine will be premiered on June 11 at 7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT/4:30pm PT across multiple platforms, including Prine’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Produced by the Prine family and Oh Boy Records, the tribute will feature family and friends sharing memories and songs while raising money for several charitable organizations including NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Alive, whose Grief Center is providing free counseling sessions to anyone in Middle Tennessee who has had a family member die of COVID-19. JP himself died of complications related to COVID-19 on April 7th.

Guests contributing performances and memories for the roughly two-hour video include Courtney Marie Andrews, Dan Auerbach, Kevin Bacon, Brené Brown, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Dave Cobb, Stephen Colbert, Peter Cooper, Iris DeMent, John Dickerson, Mitchell Drosin, David Ferguson, Vince Gill, Jason Isbell, Jeremy Ivey, Jim James, Pat McLaughlin, Bill Murray, Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Fiona Whelan Prine, Jack Prine, Tommy Prine, Bonnie Raitt, The Secret Sisters, Kyra Sedgwick, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, Todd Snider, Billy Bob Thornton, Kurt Vile, Kelsey Waldon, Sara Watkins, Jody Whelan, John Paul White, Rita Wilson and Prine’s longtime band members Kenneth Blevins, David Jacques, Fats Kaplin and Jason Wilber.

A traditional memorial service was rendered impossible due to the continuing COVID-19 restrictions following Prine’s death.

Jody Whelan, Prine’s son and Director of Operations for the Oh Boy label said his father “touched a lot of different worlds,” during his 50 year career.

