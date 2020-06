Articles

Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Los Angeles band Idle Joy recently released their second album Your Stars and one of its highlights is the widescreen country rock of the song ‘Little Rain‘. Characterised by hot-wired guitars that slash and burn, jangle and twang across a loose and swaggering rock ‘n’ roll landscape, the song starts slow and steady before gathering …

