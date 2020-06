Articles

A few weeks ago, Andy Sydow released his new EP Wicked Dreams and our favourite track on it is this one – ‘Feel Like Gold‘. There’s some Petty in his sound, some Nathaniel Rateliff too – framed by some fine organ playing as he soars into a killer chorus on the track. It’s a polished melodic …

