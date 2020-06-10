Strings announces Nashville livestream shows

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Billy Strings announced a live streaming/virtual touring project set to kick off on July 16 in his adopted hometown of Nashville. The Streaming Strings 2020 Tour will feature nine shows on this livestream-only tour performed in crowdless venues throughout Music City from the bluegrass-based Strings. Both audio and video will be streamed via Nugs TV, FANS, Station Inn TV and TourGigs. Digital "tickets" will go on sale June 16 at noon eastern and can be purchased at billystrings.com....

