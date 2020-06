Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020

Luke Combs announced recently that his new radio single will be "Lovin' On You," and I can't help but think this decision is a one big boner. Luke already had another single out there gaining serious traction on radio, even as his previous one was cresting the charts. It's the well-written and fiercely topical "Six Feet Apart."

