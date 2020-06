Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 20:36 Hits: 6

A newly released survey of nearly 2,000 music venue owners and promoters say that they anticipate closing within the next few months unless they can secure some governmental assistance.

(Image credit: Douglas Mason/WireImage/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/06/09/873196748/americas-independent-music-venues-could-close-soon-due-to-coronavirus?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music