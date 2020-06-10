Sony signs Green

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Drew Green, who helped write a song for Florida Georgia Line, now has his recording deal. Green signed with Villa 40/Sony Music Nashville. Green is the second artist to ink a record deal as part of an exclusive, long-term, joint-venture agreement between Sony Music Nashville and the new imprint Villa 40, co-founded by music industry executives Joe Fisher and Brad Margolis. Green's debut track, "Little More Be Alright," will be out this Friday....

