Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 13:07 Hits: 4

In an exclusive DW interview, the US filmmaker Spike Lee talks about the Black Lives Matter protests in reaction to George Floyd's killing, reflects on the history of racism and his upcoming movie, "Da 5 Bloods."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/spike-lee-talks-about-racism-in-us-george-floyd-and-his-film-da-5-bloods/a-53746508?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf