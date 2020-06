Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 09:47 Hits: 6

The Cadott Country Festival in Wisconsin will be postponed from August to June 2021, another victim of COVID-19. The festival was slated to feature Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown. "Country Fest organizers have been pushing through to make our August 2020 festival happen. Unfortunately, this is an uphill battle that we just can't...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11196