Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020

Traditional country singer James Hand, who did not release an album until he was in his 40s, died at the age of 67. Hand's recording career started in 1999. The next year, he released his breakout sophomore LP "Evil Things" on Cold Spring Records. In 2005, he signed with Rounder Records, releasing "The Truth Will Set You Free" and 2009's "Shadow on the Ground."...

