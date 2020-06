Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020

Granger Smith released today a collaboration of his current single "That's Why I Love Dirt Roads" featuring Christian Rapper Lathan Warlick. Smith's wife, Amber, introduced him to Warlick's Instagram several months ago and was drawn to his rebranding of different songs that portray his own testimonies of life battles and subsequent renewal....

