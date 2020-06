Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 07:40 Hits: 3

Hell yeah, this thing kicks along like a fleet-footed mountain cat. Locomotive drumming, brisk strumming and some killer electric guitar playing are the hallmarks of this song from Californian El Warren who has played in a bunch of other bands, across a myriad of styles. He know country and folk though by the sound of …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/06/09/new-music-el-warren-the-long-lonely-time/