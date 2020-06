Articles

James Hand---often regarded as one of the most authentic voices to ever grace the medium of country music---has died. He passed away Monday morning, June 8th, after complications due to issues with congestive heart failure. He was in a Waco, TX hospital and his former wife and mother of his two sons, Kayla Allen, was by his side.

