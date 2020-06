Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 17:15 Hits: 3

'Pure Scum' is like a seedy travelogue down the sticky streets of one of the armpits of America. Instead of trying to apologize or rehabilitate Reno's poor reputation, Leroy Virgil embraces the stereotypical and derogatory notions of the town, and parades them around as a point of pride.

