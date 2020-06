Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 18:11 Hits: 7

Just like all the black squares that co-opted the Black Lives Matters hashtags and sowed chaos on Tuesday, the "Country Music Accountability Sheet" should be taken down because it is directly detrimental to the cause, nonfactual at times, dangerously misleading, and destructive to the careers of artists.

