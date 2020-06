Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020

This week at the protests in Washington, D.C., thousands of voices joined spontaneously in singing the Bill Withers classic "Lean on Me," led by local musician Kenny Sway.

(Image credit: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)

